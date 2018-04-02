Kroger Announces Closing of Hannibal and Louisiana Stores

HANNIBAL — Kroger Central Division leaders announced in a meeting Thursday morning that its stores in Hannibal and Louisiana will be closing. Both stores will close effective Saturday, October 27.

Bob Moeder, Kroger Central Division President, stated that all attempted efforts to increase customer traffic and profits were unsuccessful.

"Prior to making this extremely difficult decision, we exhausted all other workforce, operational and merchandising options—including investing in the buildings and a 10% discount for associates," Moeder said.

According to a press release from a Kroger spokesperson, the Hannibal store located at the Huck Finn Shopping Center employs two salaried management, plus 27 full-time and 21 part-time hourly associates.

The Louisiana store employs one salaried manager and 50 other associates. The release stated that some associates from the Louisiana store may transfer to the Kroger located in Troy.

Moeder said qualifying associates are able to collect a severance package.

This announcement does not affect Kroger Central Division's three stores in Warrenton, Troy, Rolla or any other Kroger stores elsewhere in Missouri.