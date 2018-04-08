KSU Hands MU First Conference Loss in Baseball

MU's Nathan Culp started in place of injured Max Scherzer for the second straight week, but gave up five earned runs in six and one-third innings and took the loss. Evan Frey led the Tigers with three hits and an RBI. Mizzou led 3-1 in the fifth inning, but K-State tied it in the sixth and took the lead for good with two runs in the seventh. Missouri is now 13-8 overall and 3-1 in the conference. MU hosts KSU at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday and at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday.