Kudos and Criticism

In this ombudsman service, you get the opportunity to comment about KOMU news. After a story on Johnson's Shut-ins State Park, we received this email from Sue Holst, an information officer with the Department of Natural Resources.

"Your opening remarks about the story were very confusing and misleading. You said if you visit any state park this summer to be careful because you could get a $500 fine. The fine is a very specific one related to jumping off the cliffs at Johnson's Shut-ins State Park, but you did not say that. "

We also received this email from Kay Wight, complimenting KOMU for its health coverage.

"Many of my friends watch 'Your Health' regularly. They have told me that the segment on June 24 'Fight Fatigue, Snooze or Lose' made them much more aware of how serious sleep disorders are. Thank you for all that you do to educate people about health disorders and how they can get help for those disorders."

If you'd like to comment about KOMU News, just click on Your View at the top of the page.