Kyle Gibson Helps Lead USA to Win in Future's Game

PHOENIX, AZ - Former Mizzou pitcher and current Minnesota Twins prospect Kyle Gibson appeared in the Major League Baseball Futures Game on Sunday night at Chase Field in Arizona. The annual game is part of the MLB All-Star Week festivities and showcases the top young minor league prospects in professional baseball. The game pits the U.S. Futures against the World Futures and the USA Futures won, 6-4.

Gibson, heralded as the Twins' top pitching prospect, entered last night's game in the fifth inning. He went 1.1 innings - the longest outing of any of Team USA's 10 pitchers used - and allowed two hits with no walks and no strikeouts while not being charged with an earned run. He also registered the game's only pickoff, catching Sharlon Schoop off of first base.

Gibson is one of two former Tigers participating in the All-Star Week activities as former Tiger hurler Aaron Crow will represent the Kansas City Royals as a member of the American League team at the All-Star Game.