Kyle Gibson Placed on Minor League Disabled List

COLUMBIA - Former Missouri pitcher Kyle Gibson might need Tommy John ligment replacement surgery after being placed on the Minor League disabled list.

The 2099 first round draft pick missed his scheduled start on July 27 and hasn't won a game since May 29. He is scheduled to fly into Minnesota on Sunday and be examined Monday by team doctors John Steubs and Dan Buss.

The Class AAA Rochester Red Wings placed Gibson on the disabled list Tuesday with an injured flexor mass, but the organization is concerned it might be a ligament or nerve problem. If it's a ligament, Gibson could have it surgically replaced or repaired, a procedure commonly known as Tommy John surgery, which usually requires 12 to 24 months of rehabilitation.

Gibson is 3-8 with a 4.81 earned-run average in his second full pro season, both with Rochester, but pitched only twice in July. Since his last victory on May 29, he is 0-5 with a 6.47 ERA. Before that, he was 3-3 with a 3.60 ERA.