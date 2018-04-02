LA Kings Blank Blues

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Jonathan Quick made 30 saves in his fifth career playoff shutout, leading the Los Angeles Kings to a 1-0 victory over St. Louis on Saturday night and trimming the Blues' series lead to 2-1.

Slava Voynov scored in the second period for the defending Stanley Cup champions, who got a brilliant performance from their Conn Smythe Trophy-winning goalie in a tight defensive game.

Los Angeles will attempt to even the series in Game 4 on Monday night.

After making self-described mistakes that led to both of the Blues' winning goals in St. Louis, Quick won his duel with Brian Elliott, who stopped 20 shots.

St. Louis has allowed just three goals in the series, but Quick kept the Kings unbeaten at home since March 23.