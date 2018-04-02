La Russa, 5 Others to Get Honorary WashU Degrees

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Former St. Louis Cardinals manager Tony La Russa can count on a doctorate from Washington University in return for delivering the May 16 commencement speech.

The three-time World Series winner is one of six honorary degree recipients. The honorees also include St. Louis Symphony music director David Robertson; Kansas City civic leader Henry W. Bloch, co-founder of the H&R Block financial services firm; and animal behavior scientist Temple Grandin of Colorado State University.

The private university will also award honorary doctorates to former Wellesley College president Diana Chapman Walsh and Vivian Pinn, a retired senior scientist with the National Institutes for Health.