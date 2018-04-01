La Russa Ceremony Will Include A's, White Sox

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Representatives of the Oakland Athletics and Chicago White Sox will be on the field when the St. Louis Cardinals retire the No. 10 jersey of former manager Tony La Russa on Friday.

Reds general manager Walt Jocketty, La Russa's right-hand man most of his St. Louis tenure, is expected to attend the pre-game ceremony. So is Joe Torre, who preceded La Russa as Cardinals manager.

Pitchers Dennis Eckersley, Dave Stewart and Bob Welch played for La Russa in Oakland, and Eckersley also played for La Russa in St. Louis. Tom Seaver played for La Russa with the White Sox, who'll also have owner Jerry Reinsdorf and former general manager Roland Hemond present.

In addition to the current Cardinals, Matt Morris, David Eckstein, Brian Eckstein, Jim Edmonds, Brian Jordan, and pitchers Andy and Alan Benes are on the list.