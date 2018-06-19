La Russa Visiting with Tigers at Spring Training

LAKELAND, FL (AP) -- Tony La Russa is back at spring training, visiting with the Detroit Tigers.

La Russa, who retired after managing the St. Louis Cardinals to the World Series title last year, says he's interested in learning more about the inner workings of a front office. He's known Detroit general manager Dave Dombrowski for over three decades, so he's spending some time with the Tigers.

La Russa and Detroit manager Jim Leyland are also close. The two took the field together at the start of Tuesday's workout. La Russa, dressed casually in jeans, seemed content to stay off to the side while Leyland addressed the team, but he did share a hug with Tigers reliever Octavio Dotel, who played for the Cardinals last year.