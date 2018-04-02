LA School District Votes to Ban Flavored Milk

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The Los Angeles Unified School District has become the nation's largest school district to ban flavored milk in a move to combat child obesity.

The school board voted Tuesday to eliminate chocolate and strawberry-flavored milk from schools as of July 1. Board member Tamar Galatzan was the only board member to object to the milk ban, saying the district was being short-sighted about the nutritional benefits outweighing

the added sugar in flavored milk.

Superintendent John Deasy proposed eliminating flavored milk after television chef Jamie Oliver brought the issue to the district attention's during recent TV shows.