Lab Workers in High Demand

In fact, all the programs in the MU School of Health Professions will be experiencing a 30 percent shortage in the next decade. But MU educators know this is an advantage for their students.

"There's the aging of society thats contributing to that. Our workforce is retiring as well, so more and more of our workers are leaving the workforce," Dean of MU School of Health Professions Rich Oliver said. "And then there are also more and more kids with special needs. So, there's never been a time where there's a greater need for our graduates."

As time goes on, medical equipment and technology is becoming more and more advanced. Right now, there's an estimated shortage of about 1.6 million health care professionals nationwide and ten years from now, this number could be even greater.

For one MU student, it's not the demand for workers, but her passion that makes her career choice worthwhile.

"Hopefully we can get more and more people into the field because it's very rewarding knowing you can make an impact and have a role in someone's life," MU student Ashley Edwards said.

For some patients, that impact could be life saving. Edwards and other students in the program learn hands on techniques. They're gettting prepared to not only help the industry, but the ones who need it most.

MU and schools around the country took part in National Medical Laboratories Professionals Week this week. The event raised awareness about the importance of lab professionals.