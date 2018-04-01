Labor Day Fun in the Park

COLUMBIA - With the final day of summer coming to an end, residents ventured out to have some fun in the sun.



Friends and families flocked to Rock Quarry Park and Stephens Lake Park to enjoy the beautiful weather this Labor Day weekend.



"Nice day. We tried to get out and go to the park and do some things like that, a picnic. I think we're gonna play some volleyball maybe here in a little bit," Todd Norris, a Columbia resident said.



Children swam and played on the playground, thoroughly enjoying their day off from school.



"Went to church, went bowling, had some apple crisp, and then went here," said Josh Stevens, a Columbia resident.



"We've been invited to come out to the park and just have a good time. Walk the dog and enjoy the good weather," said Columbia resident Josh Thomas.



Many will go back to school and work tomorrow, but Labor Day was full of relaxation.



Look at the slideshow below for more pictures:



