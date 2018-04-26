Lack of coats often keeps kids home from school

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The arrival of bitter cold can mean more kids staying home from school, simply because they don't have a coat to keep them warm.

St. Louis school officials told KMOV-TV that many students who fail to show up to class on cold winter days do so because they don't have coats. Parent Lawanda Long says a winter coat for her children is a luxury they can't afford.

The school district operates a community closet in which coats and other items are donated and available to needy students.