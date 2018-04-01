Lack of rain causes concerns for mid-Missouri farmers

COLUMBIA - Farmers said Sunday the lack of rain in mid-Missouri is causing concern for the health of their crops.

According to the National Weather Service, Columbia is 4.41 inches behind the yearly average for this time of year.

Callaway County farmer David Oberleg said the lack of rain is a major concern.

"We're starting to need some rain now," Oberleg said. "We're a little bit concerned about it."

Joe Sciffler, Assistant Manager of Perishables at a HyVee in Columbia said the lack of rainfall can affect food supply in the store.

Sciffler said it's hard to predict what specifically will be affected in the store but said items like peppers and tomatoes, which are grown locally, can sometimes be in short supply, causing the store to look elsewhere for those products.

While rain is in the forecast for the week, KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Meteorologist Rosie Newberry said it doesn't appear the rain will get totals anywhere near where they're supposed to be.

Oberleg said he usually sees a lull in rainfall this time of year, but not one like this.

"We've seen several droughts," he said. "It's been a dry spell since the big rains we had in late May."

Oberleg, his son and father spent Sunday evening picking sweet corn. He said if a proper amount of rain doesn't come soon, it could effect his crop yield.

"We just live with it," he said. "We just have to hope for the best."