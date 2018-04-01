Lady Cougar Basketball Pens Danielle Ingrum

COLUMBIA -- Head women's basketball coach Mike Davis officially announced Friday the signing of Danielle Ingrum to play basketball for the Lady Cougars beginning this fall.

"Danielle is a great addition to Columbia College," said Davis. "She has been one of the premiere players in the area since her freshman year. She was on her way to an outstanding senior year when her knee injury cut it short."

A 5-10 wing from Mexico, Missouri, Danielle is currently finishing up her senior year at Mexico High School. The senior earned all-state accolades twice and all-district and all-conference honors three times during her time at Mexico HS. Ingrum was named to the Tribune All-Area Team and collected 1306 points, 478 rebounds and 204 assists in her career including leading her team to a 22-4 record her junior campaign.

"Danielle has a real feel and understanding of the game," stated Davis. "She can also really shoot it. The coaching staff at Mexico does a good job of preparing their players to go on to the next level and succeed. We feel like Danielle can be a big part of Lady Cougar basketball for the next four years."