Lady Cougar Soccer Signs Taylor Goddard

COLUMBIA -- Head women's soccer coach John Klein officially announced on Tuesday the signing of Taylor Goddard to play soccer for the Lady Cougars beginning this fall.

Goddard, a senior at Wentzville Holt High School in Wentzville, Mo., was an academic all-conference and all-conference recipient last season. Outside of high school Taylor plays for the Tony Galvin Soccer Club and plans to major in Business at Columbia College.

"Taylor is an intelligent midfield player who is very comfortable with the ball at her feet," stated Klein. "She is a consistent performer who will compete for time in the central midfield."

Taylor is the 11th player to join the Columbia squad that will play it's first season in the fall of 2012.