Lady Cougars Add California Native Brittney Cooper

COLUMBIA -- Columbia College head women's soccer coach John Klein officially announced the signing of his 10th Lady Cougar to join the women's soccer program this fall when Brittney Cooper signed a letter of intent.

Cooper, a 5-3 forward from Fairfield, California joins the Lady Cougars as an award winning junior. Brittney played her freshman year at American River College before transferring to Solano Community College. She led her squad at Solano to a Bay Valley Conference Championship, earning Player of the Year honors. Cooper was also named First Team NSCAA All-American, first team all-state, first team all-Nor-Cal and first team all-conference in her sophomore year for scoring 20 goals and adding nine assists.

"Brittney is a unique addition to our program," stated Klein. "California is a market we have not yet tapped. A junior college All-American with a history of significant offensive production, we will look for Brittney to be an immediate goal scoring threat in the NAIA."