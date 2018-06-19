Lady Cougars Advance to AMC Semifinals with Win Over Park

COLUMBIA - The 15th-ranked Lady Cougar basketball opened up postseason play with a 67-49 victory over Park University Wednesday night in the quarterfinal round of the American Midwest Conference tournament.

Columbia, the tournament's top overall seed, improves to 25-6 with their third win over the Pirates this season.

English finished with 13 points on the night to lead the Lady Cougars and Aqua Corpening added 10 points off the bench as well. Sophomore Tierney Seifert dished out a game-high six assists for Columbia.

The Lady Cougars will be back in action on Friday, March 1st when they host No. 4 seed Williams Baptist College in the tournament semifinal round.