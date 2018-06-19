Lady Cougars Cruise to 24-Point Home Win

COLUMBIA -- The Columbia College Lady Cougar basketball team won their second game in a row Monday night, defeating Robert Morris (Ill.) University 79-55. The Lady Cougars, ranked No. 21 in the NAIA Preseason Poll, improve to 3-2 with the win.

Columbia used an early 9-1 run to take control of the first half and carry a 35-19 lead into the halftime break. The Lady Cougars hit on 14 of 32 attempts (44 percent) from the field in the opening period, while holding the Eagles to a 23 percent clip and forcing 14 turnovers. Columbia received nine first half points from Kaitlin Allphin and seven from Heather English.



The Lady Cougars used a strong second half effort to stretch their lead out to 69-39 with just under nine minutes remaining in the final period and would cruise to the 24-point victory. Columbia shot 45 percent from the field for the game and outrebounded Robert Morris 57-47 on the night.



Columbia finished with 4 players in double figures, led by Lily Abreu with 20 points. Allphin and Brooke Godsey each finished with 12 points and Heather English added 11. Godsey led all players with eight rebounds and English dished out a game-high four assists.

Yolanda De La Torre led the Eagles with 14 points and seven rebounds.