Lady Cougars Drop Battle of Ranked Teams

COLUMBIA -- The Lady Cougar basketball team fell to visiting Campbellsville University by the score of 77-68 on Monday night, their second game in a row against an NAIA Top 25 opponent. Columbia moves to 1-2 on the year with the loss, while the Tigers improve to 2-0.

The Lady Cougars held a 21-13 rebounding advantage in the opening period, but went into the locker room trailing 34-31 at the halftime break. Campbellsville shot 56 percent from the field and 4 of 7 (57 percent) from three-point range in the first 20 minutes. Junior Heather English led Columbia with 10 first-half points, including draining two shots from beyond the arc.

The Lady Cougars would take a brief 44-43 lead on a Danielle Ingrum three-pointer with 12 minutes to go in the second half. However, the Tigers respond with a 7-0 run over the next minute and a half to take the lead at 50-44. They would stretch that lead out to 15 at the two minute mark, before eventually winning by nine.

English led three Columbia players in double figures with 22 points. Julie Teeple and Lily Abreu added 14 points apiece.



Mackenzie Lee led the Tigers with 25 points.



The Lady Cougars return to action on Saturday, November 10th when they travel to Avila (Mo.) University for their first road game of the 2012-13 campaign. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. in Kansas City, Mo.