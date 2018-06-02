Lady Cougars Drop Game to Robert Morris

CHICAGO -- The Columbia Lady Cougars fell 70-52 to No. 21 ranked Robert Morris University Thursday evening. The loss drops Columbia, which is ranked No. 23 in the NAIA Top 25 poll, to 10-6 on the season.

Columbia committed 15 turnovers in the first frame and doubled that stat in the second half with 30 miscues in the contest. After a 37-31 deficit at the break, the Lady Cougars struggled to find their groove, shooting just 31 percent from the field in the contest and allowing the host squad to walk away with the 18-point victory.

Heather English and Airelle Eldridge led the Lady Cougars in scoring with 15 points apiece. Kirsti Wilkerson pulled down 11 rebounds while Eldridge had nine.

The Lady Cougars return to the court on Thursday, January 12th when they open up American Midwest Conference play. Columbia faces Park University at 5:30 p.m. in the Arena of Southwell Complex.