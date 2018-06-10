Lady Cougars Earn At-Large Bid, Draw Langston

COLUMBIA -- The Columbia Lady Cougar basketball team will play Langston University in the first round of the NAIA Division I Women's National Basketball Tournament, according to the official bracket released on Wednesday by the NAIA National Office. Columbia received an at-large bid to the tournament.

The Lady Cougars will square off against the Lions at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 15 at Frankfort Convention Center in Frankfort, Ky. Columbia currently stands at 24-9 on the season and is ranked No. 23 in the final NAIA Top 25 Poll.

The championship playoff is a 32-team, single-elimination tournament. Teams are bracketed into four sections and seeded one through eight in each respective section. Columbia is the No. 6 seed in its eight-team division, while Langston is seeded third.

Langston, which competes in the Red River Athletic Conference, holds a record of 29-3 entering the national tournament. The Lions were ranked No. 10 in the final NAIA Top 25 Poll, and were upset in the championship game of their postseason tournament. This is the first time the Lady Cougars will play Langston in the 11 years of the program.

This is the ninth trip to the NAIA National Tournament for the Lady Cougar basketball program and the fourth straight trip. 2012 will mark Langston's 10th trip, as the Lions have posted a 4-9 record in their appearances.

Should Columbia prevail in their opening round contest, they will advance to the second round on Friday, March 16. The Lady Cougars would take on the winner of the first round match-up between Lee University and Biola University at 8:00 p.m.