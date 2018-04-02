Lady Cougars Hold at No. 15

KANSAS CITY -- The Columbia Lady Cougar basketball team remained No. 15 with 151 total points in the latest NAIA Top 25 poll released earlier today. Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) University remained No. 1 for the third straight week, followed by Oklahoma City University, Westminster (Utah) College, Westmont (Calif.) College, and Lubbock Christian (Texas) University.

Columbia went 2-1 last week with victories over Hannibal LaGrange (Mo.) University and Missouri Baptist University, but had their 18-game win streak snapped on Saturday after a 73-69 overtime loss to Lyon (Ark.) College, who moved up three spots to No. 17 following a perfect 3-0 week. Saturday's victory also moved Lyon into a tie with the Lady Cougars for first place in the American Midwest Conference (AMC). Senior Lily Abreu averaged 16.7 points per game during the week, including a career-high 34 in the Columbia's 85-67 victory at Missouri Baptist on Thursday. For the year, Abreu is averaging a team-best 15.6 points per game.



The Lady Cougars (22-6, 15-1 AMC) will host Harris-Stowe State (Mo.) University tomorrow night, February 20th, in their final home game of the 2012-13 regular season. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m. at the Arena of Southwell Complex. Prior to game time, Abreu and fellow seniors Julie Teeple and Kaitlin Allphin will be honored as part of Senior Night. Columbia will then travel to AMC rival and 22nd-ranked William Woods (Mo.) University on Saturday, February 23rd. Tip-off is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. in Fulton, Mo.