Lady Cougars Move to 2-0 in AMC with Win Over Park

COLUMBIA -- The Lady Cougar basketball team won its fifth straight game on Saturday afternoon with a 75-43 victory over American Midwest Conference (AMC) foe Park University. Columbia improves to 9-5 overall and 2-0 in league play with the win, while the Lady Pirates drop to 4-7 on the season and 1-1 in the conference.



Despite getting off to a slow start and being held scoreless through the first four and a half minutes of the contest, the Lady Cougars were able to grab a 31-16 lead at the halftime break. Columbia owned a 26-19 advantage on the glass in the first 20 minutes, while also holding Park to 21 percent shooting from the field. Sophomore Tierney Seifert knocked down three of six attempts from beyond the arc on her way to 11 points in the opening frame.



The Lady Cougars extended their lead to 21 with an 8-2 run coming out of the locker room to start the second half. Columbia would coast to victory from there, leading by as much as 35 at the 5:41 mark. The Lady Cougars connected on 14 of 28 attempts from the field during the final period to finish at 43 percent (26-60) for the game. Columbia earned a big advantage on the boards as well, outrebounding the Lady Pirates 47-33 on the day.



Seifert led all scorers with a season-high 18 points, finishing four of eight from three-point range. Heather English had 17 points and a game-high four assists and senior Lily Abreu added 15.



Park was led by Brianna Beridon with 13 points.



Columbia returns to the court for another conference match-up against Benedictine University of Springfield on Thursday, January 10. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m. at the Arena of Southwell Complex.