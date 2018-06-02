Lady Cougars Move to No. 18

COLUMBIA — The Columbia Lady Cougars basketball team (16-5) jumped six spots to No. 18 in the NAIA Top 25 poll released Tuesday. The team continues to run off of their 12-game winning streak going back to December 18, 2012.

The Lady Cougars sit at the top of the American Midwest Conference with a 9-0 record. The team earned their most recent win against rival William Woods Univeristy 85-64.

The Lady Cougars host their next opponent Williams Baptist (Ark.) College Thursday, January 31, 2012.