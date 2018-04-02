Lady Cougars Open Conference Play With a Win

FULTON, MO. - The Columbia College women's basketball team took down a ranked opponent on Thursday when they beat No.19 William Woods University with a final score of 76-61. The game was the first American Midwest Conference (AMC) for both programs.

The Lady Cougars were ranked No.13 in the NAIA preseason poll. The win leaves them at the 3-3 mark on the season.

The game started out even with both squads trading baskets. With the score matched at 10-10 Columbia went on a 10 point run all their own. The Lady Cougars shot an impressive 40 percent (14 of 35) from the field. They also forced the Owls into 16 turnovers. Their strong performance on both ends of the court left Columbia with the 39-30 lead heading into the break.

Coming out of the locker room, Columbia's Heather English had seven quick points to help her team on a 13-2 run. William Woods didn't have an answer for the first seven minutes allowing the Lady Cougars to take their lead to 57-36.

The Owls would not be discouraged as they battled back to close the gap to ten points. However, Columbia was willing to fight hard in their conference debut. Aqua Corpening hit her sixth three-point basket and the Lady Cougars would hold the double-digit lead for the rest of the game.

Columbia finished strong shooting 44 percent from the field and 32 percent from three-point range. They also forced the Owls to commit 24 turnovers.

The Lady Cougars will face their next conference opponent on Saturday when they travel to Harris-Stowe State University.