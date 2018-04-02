Lady Cougars Post 30-Point Win Over AIB

COLUMBIA -- The Columbia College women's basketball team kicked off play in the Cougars vs. Cancer Classic presented by Cost Cutters with a 82-52 victory over AIB College of Business (Iowa) Saturday night. The Lady Cougars improve to 6-5 on the year with the win, while the loss drops the Eagles to 1-11.

Columbia held a commanding 51-23 lead at the half after shooting 51 percent from the field and draining six three-pointers, including three from Tierney Siefert. The Lady Cougars also held the advantage on the boards, pulling down 29 compared to the Eagles 16.

The Lady Cougars maintained their lead throughout the second half despite shooting just 37 percent. AIB hit just seven field goals in the second half, fortunately for the Eagles six of the field goals were three pointers. Good distribution of the ball, leading to 24 assists, and strong rebounding helped Columbia cruise to the victory.

Senior Lily Abreu's 16 points led all scorers for the contest. Aqua Corpening also finished in double figures with 13 points. Brooke Godsey and Kayla Washington had eight and seven rebounds, respectively while Washington also added four blocks. Seifert dished out five assists and swiped six steals.

Nessa McKinsey led the Eagles with 13 points.

In the earlier game, No. 16 ranked William Woods University defeated St. Gregory's (Okla.) University 65-51. Priscila Santos led the Owls in the victory with 18 points and seven rebounds. Julia Wells also chipped in 11 in the victory.

The Lady Cougars and the rest of the field wrap up play in the Classic on Sunday, December 30th. William Woods and AIB College of Business will square off at 2:00 p.m. Columbia faces St. Gregory's at 6:00 p.m. Both games will be held at the Arena of Southwell Complex.