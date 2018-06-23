Lady Cougars Remain Perfect

COLUMBIA - The Columbia College women's basketball team remain perfect with a 85-60 victory over Ottawa University on Friday night. The Lady Cougars improve to 6-0 with the victory.

Three minutes into the contest the Lady Cougars took the lead for good, leading by as many as 29 points in the contest. Columbia's bench really had 52 points on points on the night.

Each Lady Cougar finished the ball game with two or more points. Makenzie Smith and Celeste Smith chipped in 15 points apiece while Heather English posted 12 points and Kaitlin Bogle had 10. Smith led the rebounding effort with nine and Kayla Rice dished out six assists.

The Braves were led by Amber Ramsey's 13 points and seven rebounds.

Columbia returns to the hardwood on Tuesday, November 22nd when they host Baker University. Tip-off is slated for 7 P.M. in the Arena of Southwell Complex.