Lady Cougars Roll Past Harris-Stowe

COLUMBIA - The 15th-ranked Lady Cougar basketball team defeated visiting Harris-Stowe State University 83-55 Wednesday in their final home game of the 2012-13 regular season.

With the win, Columbia improves to 23-6 overall and 16-1 in American Midwest Conference (AMC) play.

The Lady Cougars used their first half lead to their advantage as their shooting fell cold in the second half.

Despite shooting just 28 percent from the field, Columbia held the visiting Hornets to just seven field goals in the final 20 minutes of play and outrebounded Harris-Stowe 55-36 on their way to victory.



Heather English and Lily Abreu each chipped in a team high 15 points while Tierney Seifert also finished in double figures with 10 points.

Brooke Godsey grabbed a game high 10 rebounds in the win while Abreu and Seifert each dished out four assists.

Columbia will wrap up the regular season on Saturday afternoon at AMC rival and 22nd-ranked William Woods University.

The Lady Cougars won the first meeting between the two teams, 85-64, back on January 26th in Columbia. Tip-off is set for 2:00 p.m. in Fulton, Mo.