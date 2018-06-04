Lady Cougars Softball Drops to Lindenwood

COLUMBIA - The Cougar Softball squad dropped a doubleheader to visiting Lindenwood University on Wednesday afternoon losing by scores of 8-4 and 3-1. Columbia falls to 7-12 on the season.



The Lady Lions jumped out to a 3-0 lead in game one with a pair of runs in the first inning and another in the second. The Cougars picked up a run in the bottom of the second on an RBI single by Karina Veit and evened the score in the bottom of the third inning on solo home runs by Marli Hayes and Whitni Howell.



Boehme took the loss in the circle for the Cougars, allowing six runs on five hits in three innings.



The Lady Lions took an early lead in game two as well, scoring twice in the first inning against Tiffany Urwiler.

Urwiler threw all seven innings but took the loss for the Cougars after allowing three runs on nine hits.

The Cougars will travel to league newcomer Lyon College on Saturday, April 6th for an American Midwest Conference doubleheader. First pitch is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. in Batesville, Ark.