Lady Cougars Stretch Win Streak to Three

COLUMBIA -- The Lady Cougar basketball team finished play in the Cougars vs. Cancer Classic presented by Cost Cutters with an 83-68 victory over St. Gregory's University on Sunday night. Columbia improves to 7-5 on the season with the win, while the loss drops the Lady Cavaliers to 7-7.



The Lady Cougars opened the contest on an 11-2 run and took a 42-28 lead into the halftime break after shooting 42 percent from the field in the first 20 minutes. Senior Lily Abreu led Columbia with 12 points in the opening frame, while junior Brooke Godsey chipped in 10 points and six rebounds off the bench.



The Lady Cougars would stretch their lead out to 19 at 54-35 with 12:39 to go in the second half and eventually closed out the game by the 15-point margin. St. Gregory's used a late run to pull within nine at the 5:23 mark before Columbia answered with a 9-2 spurt to put the game away down the stretch.



The Lady Cougars connected on 14 of 33 attempts from the field in the final period to finish at 42 percent for the game. Columbia used 17 offensive rebounds and a 48-28 advantage on the glass overall to rack up 22 second chance points, while also forcing 19 Cavalier turnovers.



Abreu led four Columbia players in double figures with 17 points. Godsey notched her first double-double of the year with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Tierney Seifert and Heather English also added 16 and 13 points respectively. Seifert hit four of nine tries from three-point range to help the Lady Cougars finish at 39 percent (7 for 18) on the night.



Following the contest a five person all-classic team as well as an MVP was named. Members of the team include; from AIB, Megan Howard (23 points, eight rebounds, 11 steals), from St. Gregory's Porsche Young (30 points, six rebounds, four assists, six steals) and from William Woods University, Priscila Santos (29 points, nine rebounds, three steals) and Katie Scherder (10 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, four steals). Columbia's Tierney Siefert (25 points, seven rebounds, eight assists, seven steals) rounded out the team while Lady Cougar Lily Abreu (33 points, three rebounds, four assists, three steals) was named the Classic MVP.



Columbia will return to the hardwood and open up American Midwest Conference (AMC) play at Williams Baptist (Ark.) College on Thursday, January 3rd. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas.