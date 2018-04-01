Lady Cougars Win Fourth Straight

ST. LOUIS -- The Columbia Lady Cougar basketball team improved their winning streak in American Midwest Conference (AMC) regular season action Thursday, downing Harris-Stowe State University 78-72. The Lady Cougars win their fourth straight and are 16-7 overall and 6-1 in AMC action. Thursday's loss drops Harris-Stowe to 5-17 overall and 4-3 against conference foes.

The Lady Cougars held the Hornets to a 47 percent shooting performance for the game while shooting an impressive 52 percent from the field, 56 percent from beyond the arc and 86 percent from the charity stripe. Columbia committed 22 turnovers, but used balanced scoring to come away with the six-point victory.

The Lady Cougars led Harris-Stowe 38-30 at the intermission after a quick moving first half.

Freshman guard Tierney Seifert logged a career high 20 points in the win. Airelle Eldridge dropped in 17 points and Julie Teeple and Heather English each had 14 points.

Columbia returns to action on Saturday, February 4. The Lady Cougars travel to Parkville, Missouri to take on Park University at 2:00 P.M. Columbia prevailed in the first meeting vs. the Pirates earlier this year, defeating Park 83-74 on January 12 in Columbia.