Lady Tigers Start Strong

Coming off a huge win over fourth-ranked Baylor last Wednesday, the Tigers wanted to prove they could compete consistently in the Big 12. The chance came Saturday against recent-conference power Kansas State. Head Coach Cindy Stein knew her players wanted to send a message.

"Our kids really wanted this game... they really wanted to prove that the game against Baylor was no fluke and wanted to come out ready from the get-go."

It didn't take long for the Tigers to show the Wildcats what Baylor now knows; Missouri could be a dangerous team. Despite losing nine in a row to K-State, the Tigers turned the tide, dominating the Wildcats toward a 68-to-42 win. Senior guard Latoya Bond sees the wins as a great first step in conference play.

"It gives us great confidence...I think these two wins starting out...but it's just the first two games and we've got to keep looking forward."

Coach Stein agrees, and believes her team will show its true stripes.

"This is the team I thought I had last year... This team was capable of doing this last year, and we all knew that, and I think that's where we were very frustrated."

Coming off an 11-18 record last season, the Big 12 Coaches Pre-Season poll picked the Tigers to finish near the bottom of the conference, something Coach Stein uses as motivation.

"Our team doesn't forget we were picked tenth... We don't forget that, and it's something that I have to remind them once in a while, but they're pretty focused... They're pretty focused, and we're very determined to prove ourselves, and we know that if we want respect... We have to back it up, and we have to show it ."

With a record of 12-2, the Tigers hope to continue the momentum they've built-up through the remainder of conference play. Up next for the Tigers, their first road game in over a month, at Nebraska Wednesday at 7:00 pm.