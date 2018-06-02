Lady Viking Softball Sweeps Culver Stockton

MARSHALL, MO -- The Missouri Valley College softball team took on Culver Stockton College in the first home conference double header of the season. The Lady Vikings scored quickly in both games and held off Culver to take game one 4-2 and game two 6-5.



In game one Sophomore Centerfielder Allison Kuchan went 2 for 2 with a double a single and a walk. Sophomore Right Fielder Lisa Luna (Anaheim, Calif.) went 1 for 4 with a triple and an RBI, while Junior Second Baseman Kayla Mochizuki went 1 for 3 with a double and an RBI. Senior Pitcher Kim Lopez (La Mirada, Calif.) pitched a complete game and records the win. She held Culver scoreless until the sixth inning and had 6 strikeouts and gave up two earned runs.



In game two the Lady Vikings came out swinging scoring two runs in the first inning with two more coming in the fourth to lead 4-0. Culver was able to score one in the fifth and scored four runs in the top of sixth to take a 5-4 lead. MVC tied up the game 5-5 on Junior Short Stop Priscilla Garcia's RBI that scored Sophomore Shelby Schmitz (Shelbyville, Mo.) who pinch ran for Senior First Baseman Mel McClain (Chino, Calif) after she reached on a leadoff single. Neither team scored in the seventh pushing the game into extra innings. Senior Left Fielder Mallory White (Marceline, Mo.) led off the inning with a base hit. McClain moved the runner by advancing safely on a bunt, putting two on for Luna. Luna was intentionally walked. A pass ball scored Sophomore Cassandra Smith (Cosby, Mo.) who was pinch running for McClain for the go ahead run. Kuchan went 2 for 4 with a triple, a single, and two RBI's. Ashley Cobern gets the win and Lopez gets the save.



The Lady Vikings improve to 6-6 overall and 3-1 in the HAAC, while Culver Stockton drops to 6-13 overall and 0-6 in conference. MVC will be in action again Thursday when they travel to Columbia, Mo. to take on Stephens College. The game times are set for 2pm and 4pm.