Lady Viking Softball Wins Two On The Road

MARSHALL, MO - The Missouri Valley College softball team traveled to Columbia, Mo. Thursday to take on Stephens College in a non-conference double header. The Lady Vikings made it four wins in a row and scored 28 total runs in two games to pick up two wins. In game on MVC won 15-3 and won game two 13-0.

In game one the Lady Vikings scored three runs in the first inning and went on two score seven more in the second. The next three innings would bring five more runs for MVC to take the game 15-3 in five innings. From the plate Sophomore Centerfielder Allison Kuchan went 3 for 3 with a double and two singles. Sophomore Right Fielder Lisa Luna went 2 for 5 with two doubles, while Junior Short Stop Priscilla Garcia went 3 for 5 with three singles. Junior Hannah Garczynski went 3 for 3 with three singles and Senior Mallory White went 2 for 3 with two singles. Senior Pitcher Kim Lopez pitched five innings recording 4 strikeouts, no walks, and giving up three runs.

In game two the Lady Vikings continued their strong offensive surge behind a solid pitching performance by Junior Ashley Cobern who pitched five innings, giving up only one hit, allowing no runs, and striking out six. Luna went 3 for 4 with two doubles and a single, while Sophomore Megan Fansher went 3 for 3 with a two RBI's. Senior Third Baseman Jennifer Palmatory went 2 for 3 with three RBI's and Junior Second Baseman Kayla Mochizuki went 2 for 4 with and RBI. The Lady Vikings scored 13 runs on 14 hits in the game.

The Lady Vikings improve to 8-6 overall and 3-1 in the HAAC, while Stephens College drops to 1-14 overall. The Lady Vikings will be in action again Saturday when they host Benedictine College in a conference double header. Game times is set for 1pm and 3pm.