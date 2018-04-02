Lady Vikings Fall to College of the Ozarks

MARSHALL, MO -- The Missouri Valley College women's basketball team traveled to Point Lookout, Missouri on Tuesday night for a non-conference matchup with College of the Ozarks. The Lady Bobcats downed the Lady Vikings by a 71-54 final score.



The Lady Vikings came out strong on the road Tuesday night playing step-for-step with College of the Ozarks. The Lady Vikings trailed by just three points with just under 11 minutes remaining in the first half at an 18-15 score thanks to a Junior Guard Alexis Sweet two-point field goal, but a 10-2 Lady Bobcat run over the next five minutes stretched the lead out to 11 points. Eventually College of the Ozarks went into the halftime break leading 38-25.



In the second half the Lady Bobcats kept their double-digit lead. The closest MVC got to College of the Ozarks was at 50-39 with just under eight minutes remaining in the ball game off another Sweet two-point field goal. The Lady Bobcats pulled away from there in the 71-54 final.



Leading the way for MVC was Alexis Sweet who scored a game-high 25 points to go along with eight rebounds. Sweet went 11 for 12 from the free-throw line, while the 25 points is a career high and her second 20-point game of the season. Also in double-digits for the Lady Vikings was Senior Center Cara Clark who finished with 17 points and four rebounds.



The loss drops the Lady Vikings to 4-7 on the season while College of the Ozarks improves to 12-1. Up next for the Lady Vikings is another road non-conference matchup with Hannibal-LaGrange University Friday afternoon at 12 p.m.