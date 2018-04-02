Lady Vikings Get Home Win vs. William Woods

MARSHALL, MO -- The Missouri Valley College Lady Viking soccer team scored early, and scored often, in a 6-1 victory over William Woods University on a warm Wednesday night at Gregg-Mitchell Field.



Lady Viking Junior Breann Kinworthy opened up the scoring just over 10 minutes into the game, following that up with a second goal, just one minute later, to give MVC an early 2-0 lead. That's how things stayed until 8 minutes before halftime when Senior Midfielder Maya Natori scored, giving MVC a 3-0 halftime lead.



The lead was extended just minutes into the second half when Senior Forward Yessica Hernandez to make the game 4-1.



William Woods would get a goal back with 37 minutes to play in the second half. Freshman Jordan McNamara notched the lone goal for the Owls in the 53rd minute. Jamie Palermo tallied the assist for WWU. The Lady Vikings tacked on two more goals, another from Hernandez, along with a goal from Sophomore Forward Thania Segura, giving MVC the 6-1 win.



The Lady Viking's improve to 2-1 on the season, and will be in action again Tuesday, September 4, hosting the University of Texas at Brownsville, in a match that gets under way at 11 a.m. The Owls return to action on Saturday, traveling to Conway, Arkansas, to take on Central Baptist College. Kickoff for the match is set for 6 p.m.