Lady Vikings Soccer Team Extend the Season By Defeating Avila

MARSHALL, MO -- The Missouri Valley College women's soccer team used three second half goals to surge past Avila University 4-1, in an opening round match of the Heart of America Athletic Conference Postseason Tournament.

The Lady Vikings would score the game's first goal as Senior Midfielder Yesica Hernande set up Junior Forward Breann Kinworthy just 90 seconds into the match. Avila would eventually tie the game at one goal apiece, and the game would go into halftime with a 1-1 score. In the second half, the Lady Vikings took control of the match early on as Senior Defender Laurie Gilber would score on a shot 30-yards from goal in the 51st minute to give MVC a 2-1 advantage.

The Lady Vikings would continue their pressure, and in the 71st minute Junior Midfielder Kayla Clark would give the Lady Vikings a two goal advantage, and Hernandez would add a goal off a corner kick in the 79th minute to seal the game, and give MVC a 4-1 victory. The win extends the season for the Lady Vikings, giving the team an 11-7-1 record. MVC moves to the semifinals where they will travel to Lamoni, Iowa and play Graceland University. Graceland won the regular season matchup on Oct. 20, 1-0. Game time Tuesday is set for 7 p.m.