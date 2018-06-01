Lady Vikings Volleyball Downs Stephens College

MARSHALL, MO -- The Missouri Valley Lady Viking volleyball team picked up a road non-conference victory Monday night at Stephens College in Columbia, 3-0.



The Lady Vikings made quick work of the match winning 25-17, 25-13, 25-20, to win their ninth match in a row, and 12 out of their last 14 matches overall.



Leading the way for MVC Monday night was Sophomore Middle Blocker Megan Hardin who produced 12 kills, four aces, and five blocks. Also, Junior Middle Blocker Jada Hollinshead had eight kills and two blocks, while Junior Outside Hitter Ana Calito finished with 12 digs. Junior Setter Tarrah Sweet had 31 assist and three blocks in the match.



The win improves the Lady Vikings to 18-11 on the season. The Lady Vikings will next be in action Tuesday evening at Culver-Stockton College for the regular season finale. The match will determine the Heart of America Athletic Conference postseason tournament seed for MVC. A win and the Lady Vikings would be the No. 6 seed, a loss would push the Lady Vikings to the No. 7 seed in the tournament. Game time in Canton, Missouri is scheduled for 7 p.m.