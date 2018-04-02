Lady Vikings Win Domino's Pizza Triangular

MARSHALL, MO -- The Missouri Valley Lady Viking volleyball team continued its winning streak by winning two matches at the William Woods Triangular in Fulton, Missouri on Saturday afternoon. With the two wins, the Lady Vikings have now won eight in a row and 11 of their last 13.



The first win of the day came in a 3-0 sweep of Fontbonne University. The Lady Vikings came out strong winning 25-11, 34-32, 25-11. Leading the way for MVC was Sophomore Outside Hitter Kaitlyn Kell with 12 kills and one ace, while Sophomore Middle Blocker Megan Hardin finished with 10 kills and two blocks.



In match number two, the Lady Vikings took the first two games, but would drop the next two. MVC would get the victory by winning game number five and taking the match with a 25-23, 25-21, 12-25, 23-25, 15-8 score. Junior Outside Hitter Ana Calito finished with a double-double of 25 kills and 10 digs to go along with seven aces. Senior Libero Jessica Gates also added 22 digs in the match.



In the two matches combined Junior Setter Tarrah Sweet had 76 assists.



The two victories improve the Lady Vikings' record to 17-11 on the season. Up next for the women's volleyball team is a non-conference matchup with Stephens College Monday night at 7 p.m. in Columbia, Missouri. The regular season will wrap up with a road match at Culver-Stockton in Canton, Missouri on Tuesday at 7 p.m., which carries postseason Heart of America Athletic Conference tournament implications.