Lake Developer Accused of Using Illegal Workers

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

Nixon accuses lake developer of using illegal workers JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Criminal charges accuse a Lake of the Ozarks developer of using illegal immigrants to build luxury condominiums. Attorney General Jay Nixon's office filed charges today accusing developer Michael Schlup of failing to deduct taxes from his workers in early 2005. Nixon claims Schlup used as many as 35 illegal immigrants to build the Camdenton condominiums. Schlup could not immediately be reached for comment. Nixon says his office opened an investigation after an illegal immigrant fell from scaffolding and was killed on the work site last year.