Lake Fatality

AP-MO--Lake Fatal,0071 St. Louis man killed when personal watercraft hits boat LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (AP) -- A Holts Summit man drowned at the Lake of the Ozarks when he fell overboard while trying to pull a parasail into the boat. Divers found the body of 19-year-old Spencer Wilkes yesterday near the half-mile mark of the main channel. The Missouri State Water Patrol says Wilkes never resurfaced after falling off the boat. He was not wearing a life jacket. (Copyright 2006 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-08-19-06 0947EDT