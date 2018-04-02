Lake For Sale

Until recently, Sedalia's Spring Fork Lake was the city's primary water source. Some people think the city is putting their water supply at risk. The lake was a major source of drinking water for almost a century. But time has taken its toll.

"The lake has silted in, to a point where its volume is approximately half of what it was in 1924 when it was constructed," Charles Brosch, Sedalia's Water Department manager, said.

And to keep the lake available for drinking water would be expensive.

"The dredging would cost us anywhere between three and nine million dollars," Brosch said.

Although Sedalia now uses well water as its primary drinking source, some residents still want the town to keep Spring Fork Lake as a secondary source. They say other towns who rely only on groundwater wells have faced major problems.

"They have had groundwater issues where the water table has lowered to the point where they've had to move their wells further and further out of town," Mona McCormack, of the Sedalia Source Water Protection Group, said.

The Sedalia Source Water Protection Group doesn't want the city to give up the resource.

"I think that there are communities out there that are more and more looking for surface water as an answer to some of their groundwater problems," McCormack said.

Officials say Sedalia is still in the early stages of putting the lake up for sale. Fishing at Spring Fork Lake may come to an end if the city sells the land.

"I personally would like to see it stay a recreational area," Brosch said.

Fishing season will last at least one more year. The water protection committee says it is currently working on a plan to pay for the cost of keeping the lake as a second source of drinking water.