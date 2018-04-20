Lake of Ozarks organization hosts event for online fundraiser

LAKE OF THE OZARKS - Community Foundation of the Lake will host a one-day online and live event Tuesday at Hy-Vee in Osage Beach for the Give Lake fundraiser.

The organization is hosting the event for 12 different charities.

Vice President Brent Simpson said the giving event is the largest online event at the Lake of the Ozarks. He said the charities deserve all the help they receive.

"All of these organizations do so much and there's one opportunity that you can give," Simpson said.

The Give Lake charities include Kids' Harbor, Citizens Against Domestic Violence, Lake Area Big Brothers/Big Sisters, Wonderland Camp, Lake of the Ozarks Developmental Center, Children Learning Center, Medical Missions for Christ, Food for Morgan County, West Lake Aquatic Center, The National Shine of Mary, Mother of the Church, The Lake Arts Council and Missouri Forget-Me-Not Horse Rescue & Sanctuary

Simpson said both the lake and the charities benefit from the fundraiser.

"They're here to serve the community and the Community Foundation of the Lake is here to serve them," Simpson said.

Simpson said he hopes the organization raises more than $50,000 this year.

The event will have live music and free food.

People can log onto Lake.Giveozarks.org to donate.