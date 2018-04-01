Lake of the Ozarks Construction Delayed

OSAGE BEACH - MoDOT planned to start construction Monday at the Key Largo intersection on U.S. Highway 54 and Osage Beach Parkway. Rainy conditions caused crews to postpone construction until Tuesday morning.

APAC Missouri, Inc. are the contractors working for MoDOT. They said the forecast made for a clear decision to delay construction and lane closures. APAC's Area Manager Josh Kincaid said lane closures should begin Tuesday again, weather permitting.

"Due to the weather, the rain that we had last night, and the wet conditions, we decided it would not be productive to work today," Kincaid said. "We wanted to [temporarily] postpone the closure until we could have productive work."

APAC plans to realign the Route 54 Expressway ramps to Osage Beach Parkway. They're also going to improve some of the highway lighting.

MoDOT said the project will cost $437,000. The city's contribution is just under $100,000.