Lake Ozark Police Look Into Mail Fraud

LAKE OZARK - The Lake Ozark Police Department is looking into a case of internet mail fraud. The police department says a victim has been told to cash a check or money order for a certain amount of money.

Consumers are also asked to provide certain personal information to become "Secret Shoppers." The message says that people who provide their information can be put in a drawing to win prizes as well.

The police department is asking anyone who feels like they may have been a victim to call the Lake Ozark Police Department at 573-365-5371.