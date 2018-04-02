Lake Residents to Vote on Sewer Bond Referendum

LAKE OZARK - The city held an informative meeting Monday night to clarify the community sewer initiative on the November 2 ballot. The bond issue would pay for repairs and alterations to the city's sewers. Lake Ozark entered into a consent judgment with the United States Environmental Protection Agency and the Missouri Attorney Generals Office to make those repairs. This consent judgment was put together after several sanitary sewers overflowed in 2008 in Lake Ozark. These overflows caused untreated waste water to enter the Lake of the Ozarks.



This consent judgment requires the city to install alarm systems on pump stations for warning of any mechanical or electrical failures. It also requires a full sewer system evaluation and to make necessary repairs and alterations to prevent any future overflows.



The sewer pump stations were originally installed in the mid-80's.



"It's all aged at the same time which means it all kind of needs repairs all at the same time," McClure Engineer, Jeff Schug, said. "It's part of the consent judgment. The money is going to be spent whether the citizens vote no on this bond referendum," Schug said.



Lake Ozark has already installed the alarm systems and is near completion of the system evaluation.

Bond Facts:

- Estimated cost of repairs and alterations: $2,788,650

- City doesn't have money within sanitary sewer utility to pay for needed repairs

- City needs to borrow money required to make repairs

- Repairs must be completed within three years

- City must make needed repairs or risk additional fines and penalties from EPA



If you vote "Yes":

- Cost: $2,788,650

- Annual Debt Service: $196,212

- Cost per Customer: $10.70

- Partially covered by previous rates ($2.50/month increase needed)

- Will allow city to use State Revolving Loan (SRF) Program to finance needed repairs

- Will allow city to finance needed repairs at lowest possible interest rates

- Least possible impact on Sewer User Fees



If you vote "No":

- Cost: $2,788,650

- Annual Debt Service: $263,229

- Cost per Customer: $14.35

- Partially covered by previous rates ($6.50/month increase needed)

- Will disqualify city to be eligible for State Revolving Loan (SRF) Program

- Forces city to use other financing methods with higher interest rates

- Will have greater impact on Sewer User Fees



"I probably would vote for it, yes...I think it needs to be done. We're kind of behind the times here a little bit...out here in this part," resident, Roberta Sandercock said.



"I'd rather spend less money to have it fixed than to have it come out of my pocket even more," resident, Angie Drapiza, said.



The city will apply for the loan after the November 2 ballot. It will also update the rate residents will pay at the end of 2010.

