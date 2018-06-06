Lake Show Brings Cars, Revenue

Visitors will be in town May 4-6 to check out the competition and to show off their own cars.

"It's all original except the engine and the back end and a few small things. It's a super fun car," said Danny Tellman, Jefferson City resident.

Seven hundred cars are expected to compete for awards based on model and class. The overall grand champion wins $200, a spot on next year's t-shirt and bragging rights. The winning car owner is not the only one who receives benefits, though. The entire lake area will benefit from the car show economically .

"Probably in excess of $1 million over the weekend. It varies but that's what we look for," said Michelle Cook, Lake Area Chamber of Commerce.

The money comes from hotels, restaurants, and shops that aren't usually busy until Memorial Day.

"It would be barren, not a whole lot of people. Nothing like it will be this weekend," said Cook.

The car fans aren't thinking of the business they bring to the lake, though, t hey just came to have a good time.

"I'm here with my friends and dad and we're having a good time," said Becky Malcolm, car show spectator.

Organizers are expecting a record number of entries and p rizes will be given Sunday afternoon.

REPORTED BY CAROLYN RAUEN