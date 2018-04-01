Lake Tourism Takes a Turn after Successful Summer

OSAGE BEACH - The close of Labor Day weekend usually means a cool down in the number of people traveling to the Lake of the Ozarks. It is also a time for businesses to reflect on the traffic they saw during the busy summer months.

"It wasn't a bad summer but it wasn't a good summer either," said Geniece Tyler, owner of The Golden Door Motel in Osage Beach. "We have had some unusual weather this year."

Tyler bought the motel 32 years ago with her husband and has seen a lot of change in those years.

"The economy, the gas prices, the weather. It's been such a potpourri that some times you can't decide," she said.

Tim Jacobsen, Executive Director of the Lake of the Ozarks Convention and Visitors Bureau said the area saw between 250,000 and 300,000 people this Labor Day weekend.

"The summer was good," he said. "We have an absolutely positive outlook for fall."

Tyler said the success of her motel business in the fall all depends on the weather and what events are going on.

"When it's weather like this they decide, let's take a ride and go down to the lake," she said. "Instead of families, it's more fishing tournaments, event-oriented things."

Tyler employs a staff of four and said that while she may cut back on some of their hours, she does not plan on laying off anyone.