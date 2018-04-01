Lamar Hunt Jr. buys minor league hockey team

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Lamar Hunt Jr., son of the founder of the Kansas City Chiefs, has purchased the Missouri Mavericks, a minor league hockey team based in a Kansas City suburb.

Hunt finalized the sale of the East Coast Hockey League on Thursday. He says he hopes to increase interest in the sport in the Kansas City region but it's too soon to tell if the area would be a strong candidate for an NHL team.

The Kansas City Star reports (http://bit.ly/1LTXDGO) Hunt's ownership of the Mavericks is not part of Hunt Sports Group, which is run by his brother Clark, chairman of the Chiefs.

Lamar Hunt Jr., of Leawood, is president of Kansas City-based Loretto Sports Ventures, which invests in sports teams, properties and affiliated assets.